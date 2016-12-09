WARREN

Carl Binion, 58, father of Alicia Binion, 36, who has been missing since a Dec. 2 homicide at 2313 Stephens Ave. N.W., was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

While standing before Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, Carl Binion asked Judge McKay if he’ll be able to leave prison for his daughter’s funeral if she turns out to have been killed, too.

Judge McKay told Binion that would be up to jail or prison officials.

The prison sentence was for a March 10 incident in which Binion entered a neighbor’s house and threatened the neighbor with a knife while shouting about “receiving bad drugs from someone,” police said.

The other man grabbed a baseball bat and struck Binion in the head, causing a laceration. Binion has been in the Trumbull County jail since just after the incident.

Last Friday’s homicide and Carl Binion’s felonious assault and aggravated burglary are far from the only incidents in police records involving the Binions or the home where Carl Binion and Alicia Binion live on Stephens.

In fact, a Vindicator records search shows that police have been called to the home at 2313 Stephens 35 times since February 2013. Carl Binion’s girlfriend, Christine M. Tyson, 47, died at the house Dec. 8, 2015, after a night of heavy drinking.

