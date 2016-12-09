COLUMBUS (AP) — The final member of a ruthless Columbus street gang charged in a federal racketeering case has been convicted on all counts and will be sentenced to serve life in prison.

Johnathan “Dough Boy” Holt, 24, was found guilty Thursday of all offenses stemming from an October 2014 indictment that charged him with murder, drug trafficking and robbery along with several other crimes.

Prosecutors say the Short North Posse member might have been freed after 23 years if not for his defiant attitude and refusal to accept a plea deal last month.

Holt was implicated in the robbery and fatal shooting of 31-year-old Quincy Battle at his near East Side home in March 2010.

Authorities have charged more than 100 Short North Posse members in Ohio the past 25 years.