JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Columbus gang member facing life sentence after conviction



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 9:52 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The final member of a ruthless Columbus street gang charged in a federal racketeering case has been convicted on all counts and will be sentenced to serve life in prison.

Johnathan “Dough Boy” Holt, 24, was found guilty Thursday of all offenses stemming from an October 2014 indictment that charged him with murder, drug trafficking and robbery along with several other crimes.

Prosecutors say the Short North Posse member might have been freed after 23 years if not for his defiant attitude and refusal to accept a plea deal last month.

Holt was implicated in the robbery and fatal shooting of 31-year-old Quincy Battle at his near East Side home in March 2010.

Authorities have charged more than 100 Short North Posse members in Ohio the past 25 years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes