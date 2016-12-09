YOUNGSTOWN

The image of students dancing around at the bus stop in cold weather because they had no gloves to keep their hands warm or hats to keep body heat from escaping moved Lily Ekong.

Turning her concern into action, she and her husband, the Rev. Hosea J. Ekong of Victory Lutheran Church, 2110 Glenwood Ave., organized a small hat, gloves and scarf collection with a couple of nearby churches.

The small project has blossomed into a bigger effort involving eight Lutheran churches in Mahoning Valley Lutheran Church Association that are part of the

Missouri Synod. The churches are collecting

donations through Sunday, when all the donations will go to Victory.

Lily Ekong said she will “make sets” of a hat, gloves and scarf from the individual donations.

That’s in preparation for Victory’s monthly food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. next Saturday in anticipation of Christmas.

Along with the food, Lily Ekong said there also will be clothing and miscellaneous items available.

