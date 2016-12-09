WARREN — No court date has been set for Justin Hepfl, 28, of Merwin Chase Road, Brookfield, who is in the Trumbull County jail until he can be extradited to Pennsylvania in relation to a Thursday gunfight in Hermitage, Pa.

Deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office went door to door in the Kinsman area Thursday afternoon looking for Hepfl in connection with the shooting of two men outside of the Chalet Apartments on Dutch Lane earlier in the day.

Hermitage police have charged Hepfl with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV.

Deputies and the Kinsman Police Department were notified at 2:42 p.m. to check an area northeast of Kinsman for Hepfl. They found him at the Green Acres Motel on state Route 7. He gave up peacefully.