BOARDMAN — Police are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery after responding to a shooting this morning at a 3Thirty Elite Gym on East Midlothian Boulevard.

The gym's owner inititially told Youngstown police, which also responded, that a man attempted to rob him and two witnesses about 1 a.m., according to a police report. The gym is in the township near the city border.

The owner said he shot the man in the head after exchanging gunfire.

Officers approached where the suspect was lying. The suspect then reached for a gun near him and pointed it at the front of the gym.

An ambulance took the suspect to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Officers found suspected heroin and marijuana on the suspect and he is reportedly in critical condition.

After questioning, the owner and two witnesses told police the suspect was with them for several hours until he attempted to rob them. That is when the owner pulled out his gun and began shooting.

Police released the intended victim and witnesses after questioning.