BOARDMAN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced that Pranav Padmanabhan, a Boardman High School junior, won the Congressional App Challenge for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Padmanabhan’s app, called the PolitiViewr, provides voters with nonpartisan political information and knowledge about their local races and aims to increase voter turnout among eligible voters, while helping people make informed decisions at the polls.

Padmanabhan’s app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building along with other winning submissions from around the nation.