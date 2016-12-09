YOUNGSTOWN

This is the kind of season Youngstown State University hoped to get when they hired Bo Pelini in December 2014.

Last year’s 5-6 campaign can be chalked up mostly to a team getting used to a new coaching staff and vice versa.

This year, the stars appear to be aligned.

“The public measure of a coach is wins and losses, but sometimes when you’re in positions like mine the measurement is what your kids ultimately think of the head coach and how much they enjoy playing for him,” said Ron Strollo, YSU athletic director.

“Clearly our players are committed to him and are following him. They’re feeling good about their experience here and ultimately that’s what’s important.”

The Penguins are feeling good at 10-3 this year and with a win over Wofford Saturday, YSU would be just two wins away from its first national championship since 1997.

“[Bo] is doing well at Youngstown State, and I think many expected him to do well there,” said Zach Barnett, college football writer at FootballScoop.com.

