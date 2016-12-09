COLUMBUS

A special day to draw attention to families with children suffering from chronic or life-threatening injuries would be established starting next year, under legislation that’s headed to Gov. John Kasich’s desk for final enactment.

HB 580 would designate May 15 as All for the Kids Awareness Day.

The language was included in HB 580, which also created a state commission to study malnutrition in older adults and designated November as Ohio Health Awareness Month.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, offered companion legislation establishing All for the Kids Awareness Day at the request of the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

