GIRARD — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley Inc. will have its annual children’s Christmas party from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The children in the program and their families will be treated to a catered lunch. Also, Santa Claus will be making an appearance to distribute presents.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also will announce the 2016 Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year as well as the volunteer of the year. The event takes place at Girard High School cafeteria, 1244 Shannon Road.

