Barnes & Noble, Cardinal Mooney team up to help Akron Children's Hospital



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 9:45 a.m.

BOARDMAN — The Barnes & Noble at the Shops at Boardman Park, 381 Boardman-Poland Road, is partnering with students from Cardinal Mooney High School and Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley on a Harry Potter-themed book fair to support the hospital’s Reach Out and Read program.

Barnes & Noble customers can participate by using coupon code 12058269 in-store at the register or with online purchases made Saturday and Sunday. When this code is used, a portion of the sales will go to Akron Children’s.

Free gift wrapping also will be available those days, as will additional events, such as a Harry Potter window art contest, a performance by the Mooney choir, story time from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, and the sale of “Mooney Mocha” in the Barnes & Noble Cafe.

Barnes & Noble has donated more than $11,000 in monetary donations and new books to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley since 2008. Mooney has raised more than $5,000 for the hospital since 2009.

