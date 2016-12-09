CANFIELD — The Mahoning County OVI Task Force checkpoint scheduled tonight has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather.
The possibility of snowstorms is forecasted through the weekend. The potential for severe weather creates a safety concern for both the officers working the detail and the motorists traveling the roadways. The checkpoint will be rescheduled at a later date, according to a task force news release.
