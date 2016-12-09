JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bad weather causes cancellation of Mahoning County OVI checkpoint tonight



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 12:19 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County OVI Task Force checkpoint scheduled tonight has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather.

The possibility of snowstorms is forecasted through the weekend. The potential for severe weather creates a safety concern for both the officers working the detail and the motorists traveling the roadways. The checkpoint will be rescheduled at a later date, according to a task force news release.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes