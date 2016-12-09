HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have released the identity of the Hudson police officer who fatally shot a United Arab Emirates citizen who police say fled after causing a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

City records released Thursday say Officer Ryan Doran killed 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri after a struggle in a wooded area near the highway.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Alameri died of a gunshot wound to his head. The death is listed as a homicide.

Doran is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, which made headlines in Alameri’s native country on the Arabian Peninsula.

Authorities also released dashboard camera footage of the incident. In the video, Doran can be heard warning Alameri that he will shoot him if he doesn’t stop.