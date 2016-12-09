AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating a reported case of stolen Chinese food.

According to a police report, police were dispatched to Westminster Avenue Thursday night for a report that Chinese food had been stolen from a delivery person.

The owner of Hunan Express told police that two people, one man and one woman, ran out of a building to which the food was being delivered, handed her $3 for a $50 order, then took off running with the food.

The victim reportedly chased the suspects into the building, managing to take a photo of the male suspect.

The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation, according to a report.