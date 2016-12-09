CANFIELD

After more than six meetings and $3,300 paid in councilmen’s salaries, the discussion of a $46 late fee will continue at Canfield City Council meetings.

In August, Edward Stefanides of Briarcliff Drive wrote a check to pay his water bill for the wrong month, leading to a late fee issued by the city.

Since then, much conversation has ensued among council members as to whether to waive the fee because of a mere mistake.

Councilman Joe LoCicero proposed waiving the fee due to Stefanides’ good payment history, but was met with opposition from several other members.

“It will be opening Pandora’s Box,” said Atty. Mark Fortunato at an October meeting.

Council President Don Dragish agreed that it wasn’t in the city’s best interest to set a precedent for fee waiving.

With the issue still unresolved, debate will continue into 2017, and another meeting’s wages will be paid to councilmen who average $125 per meeting, $175 for the president.

