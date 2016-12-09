YOUNGSTOWN

State investigators are looking into possible criminal activity by two Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services employees, department director Robert E. Bush Jr. confirmed.

Bush said Friday the agency received a citizen complaint at the end of September regarding possible irregularities in the handling of Medicaid and food-assistance cases.

Specifically, the complaint alleged that food card and Medicaid benefits were given to people who weren’t income eligible, Bush said.

The complaint prompted him to seek the advice of the county prosecutor’s office, then the sheriff’s office, he said.

The sheriff’s office forwarded the case to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, whose representative came to the Oak Hill Avenue agency Tuesday. Bush said that, to his knowledge, that office did not remove any evidence from the premises.

Two employees are on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing the agency will conduct, with one having gone on leave Oct. 26 and the other, Nov. 16.

