WARREN — A 40-year-old man of Lexington Avenue Northwest said his brother stabbed him in the upper back early today after they argued.

The victim said the two “decided they were going to fight one another out in the yard because they didn’t want to mess up their mother’s home,” according to a police report.

The victim “went outside and called for his brother to come out and fight him” at 12:15 a.m., police said.

A few minutes later, the brother came out holding a large kitchen knife, “rushed him with the knife and swung the knife at him like a hammer.”

After the stabbing, the suspect “went back in the house,” police said, adding the victim was intoxicated.

The suspect ran down the street several minutes later. The victim went to the hospital for treatment.