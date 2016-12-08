WASHINGTON — Ohio's U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown today announced the Senate has passed the FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes their amendment to prioritize C-130 upgrades needed at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

The amendment will encourage the Air Force to act on these upgrades by requiring it to report on how it will prioritize upgrades from C-130H aircrafts to new C-130J units, which YARS needs for its special mission.

Portman and Brown have been working to urge the Air Force to replace the 910th Airlift Wing’s current fleet with the new C-130J to ensure the Wing can complete its missions safely.

The senators have said the updates are needed to also maintain Mahoning Valley jobs.

Federal money for any upgrades has not been appropriated.