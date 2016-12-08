YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals took two people into custody Wednesday who were arguing outside a West Boston Avenue house where they were seeking information on a wanted subject.

Reports said one of the two people fighting, David Higham, 24, told marshals the woman he was arguing with, Margo Smith, 33, no address listed, had heroin on her.

Smith was searched by a female marshal and a dose of suspected heroin was found in her sock, reports said. Higham was taken into custody on a warrant from municipal court for a probation violation.

Both were booked into the Mahoning County jail.