JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US Marshals arrest man, woman in Youngstown



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 11:40 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals took two people into custody Wednesday who were arguing outside a West Boston Avenue house where they were seeking information on a wanted subject.

Reports said one of the two people fighting, David Higham, 24, told marshals the woman he was arguing with, Margo Smith, 33, no address listed, had heroin on her.

Smith was searched by a female marshal and a dose of suspected heroin was found in her sock, reports said. Higham was taken into custody on a warrant from municipal court for a probation violation.

Both were booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes