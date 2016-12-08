JOBS
Two men face charges of resisting arrest in Youngstown



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police on Wednesday took two people into custody in separate incidents for resisting arrest.

Tashaun Letlow, 25, of Coronado Avenue, was arrested about 9:15 p.m. at Market and Pyatt streets on the South Side for resisting arrest and obstructing official business after a traffic stop for an improper turn and running a red light.

Jawon Anderson, 23, of West LaClede Avenue, was arrested about 10:15 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Oregon Avenue on the West Side for resisting arrest and a warrant for driving under suspension after police responded to a call of a fight between a man and woman.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail. They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

