WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's promise to "work something out" for immigrants brought here illegally as kids is dividing fellow Republicans, underscoring how difficult it will be for Congress to take any action on immigration, whether it's building a wall or dealing with immigrant youths.

Complicating matters, the president-elect's advisers worked to walk back his comments almost as soon as they were published, with one transition aide demanding anonymity to deny that Trump intended to set any new policy.

Trump's remarks about the young immigrants, known to their supporters as "Dreamers," came in a Time magazine interview in connection with his designation as "Person of the Year."

During the campaign Trump pledged to "immediately terminate" President Barack Obama's executive actions on immigration, including the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, which has extended work permits and temporary deportation relief to more than 700,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as youths.

But in the interview published Wednesday he adopted a far more sympathetic tone.

"We're going to work something out that's going to make people happy and proud," Trump said. "They got brought here at a very young age, they've worked here, they've gone to school here. Some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they're in never-never land because they don't know what's going to happen."