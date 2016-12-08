JOBS
Texas barber offers $2 to children who read during haircuts



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 11:10 a.m.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Fourth-grader Noah Jimerson, 10, read a pop-up version book of "The 12 Days of Christmas" while Waco barber Ivan LeBlanc cut his hair.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports while Noah loves to read books about superheroes and aliens, he recently read for a new goal: $2.

A page into the book, Noah, who had picked the book off the bookcase, looked up excitedly to announce he knew the song. Stumbling to pronounce "partridge," LeBlanc helped the 10-year-old sound out the word, and the next time the word resurfaced, Noah said it with more ease.

With encouragement from a Waco Independent School District math teacher, LeBlanc recently started a literary program at Look At Me Now Barbershop. He gives $2 to any kid who reads to him while getting a haircut.

"In the black community, the barbershops have a lot of influence," LeBlanc said. "Most people know the barbers. We're a big part of the community. We get a lot of people that come through here, and they all know us. We know what they are going through. I figure if we do know everybody, why not use that influence in a good way. I'm in a position where I can meet a lot of people. I try and use that to my advantage."

