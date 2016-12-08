YOUNGSTOWN

St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1898 Wilson Ave., will present its second annual A Christmas Celebration on Dec. 17 at the Byzantine Center at the Grove, 3801 Shady Run Road.

The event, which is open to the public, will begin with Divine Liturgy at 3 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 4:30, a visit by St. Nicholas with gifts for the children and a live concert by The Singing Revilak Family. There also will be a basket raffle and poinsettia sale.

The cost is $30 for adults, $20 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Reservations are required; call 330-743-0419 or email byzantinecenter@aol.com. The deadline is Tuesday.