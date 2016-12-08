COLUMBUS

Separate bills that would restrict the timing of abortions are headed to Gov. John Kasich’s desk.

The Republican-controlled chambers moved Senate Bill 127 and House Bill 493 during the final days of their two-year legislative session.

The governor could sign them both as-is, instituting one ban on abortions about six weeks after conception, when a fetal heartbeat is detected, and another at about 20 weeks, based on whether an unborn child could feel pain.

He also could opt to veto them both outright. Or he could OK one and not the other. HB 493, larger legislation that contains the long-debated Heartbeat Bill language, includes an appropriation, paving the way for Kasich’s line-item veto pen.

In the past, the governor has said repeatedly that he is pro-life, but he wasn’t offering any definitive hints on what he plans to do.

Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan was among those calling on Kasich to veto the legislation.

“Don’t be fooled, this is a ban on virtually all abortions in the state of Ohio. Not only is this dangerous bill a risk to women’s health, it is unconstitutional ... I will not stand by and allow Ohio to become the most punitive and regressive state in the country when it comes to reproductive health,” he said.

Some opponents of abortion have voiced concerns about the Heartbeat Bill, too, saying court action deeming the law changes unconstitutional could undo other abortion restrictions in place in Ohio.

Ohio Right to Life supported the 20-week ban but remained neutral on the Heartbeat Bill.

Earlier in the week, the Ohio Senate amended HB 493, legislation that initially focused on child abuse and neglect reporting, to include the Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortions within weeks of conception.

Proponents believe the legislation could serve as the vehicle to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

