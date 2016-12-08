LIBERTY

Liberty Presbyterian Church will present a Christmas carol sing as a gift to the community.

The event is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1451 Church Hill-Hubbard Road (Route 304).

Dr. John Robert “Bob” Loch has served at the church for 18 months. He said the church tried the sing last Christmas season and had a positive response.

Loch said the musical program will be led by Tim Clifton, president of the congregation, who plays the guitar. “He brings a folks way of connecting to people,” he said. He said the carol sing hopes to borrow some of the flavor of National Public Radio’s former “A Prairie Home Companion” and its host, Garrison Keillor. The pastor said the evening will take place at Seceders Corner not Lake Wobegone. Seceders Corner is the corner of Logan Way and Route 304, which the church is near.

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.