Reward for info in Ga. officer shooting raised to $50,000



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 10:45 a.m.

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of shooting and killing a south Georgia police officer and critically wounding another has been raised to $50,000.

Authorities say Americus police Officer Nicholas Smarr died Wednesday and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jodi Smith was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Both had been officers since 2012.

The suspect, 32-year-old Minguell Kennedy Lembrick, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers are searching for him.

The FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation initially offered a reward of $20,000 for information leading to Lembrick's arrest. The GBI announced today the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies have kicked in an additional $30,000.

