Poland Vet Centre's Saturday open house to help local MS patient



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

POLAND

Poland Veterinary Centre will host its fifth annual open house, which raises money for a local organization or individual.

This year it has chosen to support Kate Marlin, a Canfield resident and Poland native who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis three years ago. The 26 year-old said life has been hard until she was matched with a new service dog, Harvey, a pit bull.

“I don’t feel alone and I feel like I have a protector with me,” she said.

Once fully trained, Harley will provide Marlin help with her mobility, notifying loved ones if she needs help, and with her mental stress that comes with her disease.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

