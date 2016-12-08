CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle While Impaired Task Force announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in the county on Friday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

Support in operating the upcoming sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols will be provided by participating agencies of the task force – the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities, and Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.