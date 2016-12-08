JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OVI checkpoint to be set up Friday in Mahoning County



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 10:25 a.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle While Impaired Task Force announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in the county on Friday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

Support in operating the upcoming sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols will be provided by participating agencies of the task force – the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities, and Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes