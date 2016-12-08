JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OSU Young Scholars Program looking for Youngstown school students



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 10:07 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio State University’s Young Scholars Program is looking to enroll Youngstown City Schools students.

The program targets first-generation, academically inclined students who need financial help to enter and stay in college.

Students must be self-motivated, willing to work hard and not be intimidated by rigorous course work. They must complete an academically rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, maintain a minimum 3.3 grade point average and attend the program’s required meetings and workshops.

The program is open to eighth- to 11th-graders. Information sessions will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Jan. 10 at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes