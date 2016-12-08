YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio State University’s Young Scholars Program is looking to enroll Youngstown City Schools students.

The program targets first-generation, academically inclined students who need financial help to enter and stay in college.

Students must be self-motivated, willing to work hard and not be intimidated by rigorous course work. They must complete an academically rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, maintain a minimum 3.3 grade point average and attend the program’s required meetings and workshops.

The program is open to eighth- to 11th-graders. Information sessions will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Jan. 10 at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.