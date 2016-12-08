SOUTH VIENNA, Ohio (AP) — A Clark County elementary/middle school closed today after more than 100 students and some faculty members were out sick after a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Northeastern Local Schools Superintendent John Kronour announced that the South Vienna School was closed as health officials examine what caused Wednesday’s absences.

Clark County Combined Health District officials will conduct testing to determine whether the illnesses are linked to norovirus, a gastrointestinal virus that typically lasts 24 to 48 hours.

Kronour says additional custodians have been called to disinfect the building.

Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson has urged parents to keep their sick children at home for at least one day because the virus can spread even after symptoms have ended.

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea and potentially a low-grade fever.