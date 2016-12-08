TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in northwest Ohio, and his 14-year-old sister has been arrested as the subject of the investigation.

Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting in Toledo found the wounded teen shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lucas County coroner tells The Blade newspaper the boy suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy was planned.

Police didn’t immediately release information about the circumstances of the shooting or any potential motive. The boy’s father told WTOL-TV he was puzzled by what happened and couldn’t explain it.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.