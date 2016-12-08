HUBBARD

Each room at the Canine Campus Training & Wellness Center is furnished for its grand opening: a boutique-style room for dog items, a dog cafe with toys and tables, plus training and activity rooms.

This is the realization of what owner Katie Costello said she’s been dreaming about her whole life, and it will begin Saturday at 757 N. Main St. in Hubbard.



“This is all of my ideas from childhood onward being thrown into one building,” she said.

The campus is having its open house and fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be refreshments, raffle contests for more than 60 prizes and fundraising for Paw Platoon, a local nonprofit pet-charity organization.

The center is a dog training facility with the goal of enhancing the human-animal bond through training and holistic wellness. It has a team of trainers, activity directors and therapists who will run classes to train and keep dogs healthy and fulfilled.

This has been a three-month project of renovation and planning after the location formerly known as the Learning Dog Center closed. After seven years of running the center with a business partner, Costello said they decided to go their separate ways. Costello wanted a center that focused on not just training but health, wellness and bonding with owners and dogs.

“It’s a place where you want to go because you can take your dogs to do some different things that you can’t do in other places,” she said.

Read more about the new facility in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.