YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning adopted 2017 budgets of $34.2 million for the general fund and slightly more than $28 million for the justice fund.

The numbers are identical to the revenue amounts certified for each budget by the county budget commission, which consists of the county prosecutor, auditor and treasurer.

They compare to original 2016 general and justice fund appropriations of $34,067,135 and $27,495,661, respectively, adopted a year ago.

Revised appropriations, however, raised the 2016 totals to $35.2 million for the general fund and $27.8 million for the justice fund.

The general fund is the county’s main operating fund, which supports the courts and central operations of county government.

The justice fund consists of the sheriff’s, prosecutor’s and coroner’s offices and 911 emergency dispatching center.

