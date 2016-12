BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



ANDERSON, JAWON DARNELL 4/16/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BRADY, LEONARD E JR 11/28/1972 Drug Paraphernalia



CRYTZER, MICHAEL A 10/20/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



HIGHAM, DAVID M 1/11/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation



JACKSON, KENNETH R 2/3/1948 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

JENKINS, JOSHUA BRIAN 9/14/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice



JOHNSON, JUSTIN D 6/17/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



LEE, NICHOLAS J 3/23/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Unsafe Vehicle



LETLOW, TASHAUN 1/7/1991 Resisting Arrest



MACK, DARRL A JR 5/28/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery



MAGNIFICO, NICO J 6/8/1991 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

POST, JOHNATHAN ANDREW 2/17/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



SHEETS, JAMES J 5/7/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SMITH, MARGO M 3/22/1983 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



SNYDER, SHAWN 12/23/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene



STINER, JESSICA LYNN 2/29/1984 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)



WENDELL, NATHAN K 12/30/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



WHETSTONE, ROBERT H 9/29/1955 Forgery

ZADAI, DAVID J 1/10/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BATTLE, BRANDON DSHAWN 7/7/1997 10/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BLACK, BRAYLON 5/4/1995 12/7/2016 BONDED OUT



BROWN, JALESA RACHELE 8/22/1995 12/7/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



DIBACCO, DRAKE R 9/12/1978 11/9/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FIELDS, KAYVON ERIC JERMAINE 11/16/1993 10/15/2016 BONDED OUT



FORD, KIYANA D 12/10/1983 12/6/2016 TIME SERVED

HARMON, DAVID 7/4/1981 11/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HARRIS, NICOLE D 6/18/1983 6/11/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HILL, JASON 3/15/1995 12/7/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

HILL, TRINA 7/27/1973 12/7/2016 BONDED OUT



HILTON, LORENZO JR 10/3/1989 9/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HOLLAND, BRITTANY REYANNA 5/19/1990 11/9/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



LITTLE, TYRESHA SHAWREE 5/15/1982 9/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MACK, DARRL A JR 5/28/1997 5/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MARLOWE, EARL STEVEN 3/26/1990 11/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MURPHY-THOMPSON, MARGUERITE 4/5/1955 12/3/2016 BONDED OUT

MUSSER, JOSHUA ALAN 3/23/1977 12/7/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

NORTH, JAMELL L. 2/2/1978 11/7/2016 TIME SERVED



ORTIZ, ROCKY S II 3/16/1985 12/5/2016 TIME SERVED



PATORAY, BRIANNA A 1/17/1995 12/8/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

REBER, DERRICK ROBERT 6/1/1997 9/19/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



REBER, VINCENT MICHAEL 7/5/1995 9/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



RIVERA, HEATHER LYNN 4/24/1977 12/6/2016 BONDED OUT



ROBINSON, FREDDIE L 6/8/1961 4/12/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ROSE, CHERYL LEE 10/4/1969 11/29/2016 TIME SERVED



SCHULTE, RYAN J 3/17/1995 9/1/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SHACKELFORD, STEPHEN I 2/14/1994 12/6/2016 BONDED OUT



SIMMONS, JAMES M 5/29/1984 7/20/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SOLLEY, JOHNNY 9/6/1990 11/18/2016 TIME SERVED

STAHURA, MARK ANTHONY 3/2/1994 11/30/2016 TIME SERVED



TATE, JOI C 8/10/1977 11/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TORRES, ALLEN 2/22/1996 9/11/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



TRUMP, DARLENE K 3/29/1962 11/28/2016 TIME SERVED



USELTON, SHANTELLE MARIE 5/1/1988 12/4/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



VECCHIO, RANDALL P. 4/14/1965 5/4/2016 TIME SERVED



WILLIAMS, MICHAEL LEE 8/2/1984 8/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WILSON, MICHAEL E 5/7/1976 12/7/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WISER, GINA MARIE 10/14/1967 12/7/2016 BONDED OUT



YERKEY, MICHAEL P 1/5/1994 12/7/2016 BONDED OUT



YOUNG, BRETT J 2/1/1987 11/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ZECHER, MICHAEL J 3/26/1981 11/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC