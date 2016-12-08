YOUNGSTOWN — A Lake Milton man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said police found a bag of methamphetamine and four pills in his car during a traffic stop about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Erie Street and Boston Avenue on the South Side.

Reports said the driver, Leonard Brady, 44, of Warren Avenue, appeared to be nervous when he was speaking with officers. A police dog, Hector, detected drugs in his car, reports said.

Besides the methamphetamine and the pills, police also found a bag of suspected marijuana in a pill bottle and a marijuana pipe.

Brady was booked into the jail on two counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.