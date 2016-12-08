JOBS
Former US Sen., astronaut John Glenn dies at 95



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 3:16 p.m.

COLUMBUS — John Glenn, astronaut and former U.S. senator, has died.

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, confirmed that Glenn, 95, died today.

An Ohio State official said Wednesday that Glenn had been hospitalized for more than a week. Hank Wilson with Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs said Wednesday that Glenn was at the James Cancer Hospital, but that didn’t necessarily mean he has cancer.

