Ex-JFS director wants drug conviction expunged



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Tom Mahoney, who was fired from his job as Trumbull County Job and Family Services director in 2009 for buying drugs off of a temporary JFS employee, wants his record expunged.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for Dec. 15 before Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Mahoney’s attorney, Robert Shaker, filed a request Oct. 28 for his records to be sealed, saying Mahoney is eligible, has no other criminal proceedings pending, “that his rehabilitation has been attained; and that sealing/expunging of the records of the charges and convictions is consistent with the public interest.”

Mahoney, 63, of Bluffton, S.C., earned $107,344 per year and supervised 261 employees before his termination. The agencyserves low-income residents.

Mahoney was convicted of cocaine possession.

Read more of the story in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

