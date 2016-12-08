YOUNGSTOWN — An East Palestine man today was sentenced in municipal court to 60 days in jail on his third offense for operating a vehicle while impaired.
Judge Elizabeth Kobly also ordered Dustin Pierce, 31, to pay a $1,500 fine.
Pierce was cited July 9 for OVI on East Midlothian Boulevard near Rush Boulevard after he was pulled over for speeding by a trooper with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Reports said he smelled of alcohol and a breath test showed that he had a blood-alcohol content of .111. In Ohio a person is considered driving drunk if their BAC is .08 or higher.
Pierce also had OVI convictions in 2007 and 2014, records show.
