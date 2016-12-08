OIL CITY, PA. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 90 and Interstate 79 in Erie County and northern Crawford County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

• Interstate 90 in Erie County.

• Interstate 79 in Erie and Crawford counties from the intersection with I-90 to Exit 147 (Route 322, Meadville).

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.