NEW CASTLE, PA.

The 31st annual Back to the ’50s Weekend will take place June 30 through July 2, 2017, at Cascade Park. Preregistration entries are now available for all classic car makes and models.

The $20 registration fee includes two armbands, a show vehicle entry, goody bag and dash plaque for the first 300 registrants, and unlimited entrance to the show for the weekend.

The weekend will feature entertainment, food and inflatable carnival attractions for children.

Proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association and Par for the Cure.

Back to the ’50s can be found on social media: Facebook, backtothe50sweekendinc; Twitter, back2the50s; and Instagram, back2the50sweekend.

For information and registration, go to www.backtothe50sweekend.com or contact Tamra Marshall at 724-333-2913 or backtothe50s@aol.com.