AUSTINTOWN — A township man faces a domestic-violence charge after an incident reported at a Countryside Drive residence Wednesday night.

Charged with misdemeanor domestic violence is Thomas Carelly, 44.

According to a police report, police were called to the home about 7 p.m.

The victim reported that Carelly smacked her in the head and pressed his finger tips into her eyes after she expressed disagreement with him when he fed their dogs table scraps for dinner, according to the report.

Officers reportedly observed injuries on the victim.

Carelly was arrested when he returned to the residence after fleeing.

He is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday, according to the report.