Arrested teen denies threatening Ohio classmate with knife



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 9:10 a.m.

MILAN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio teenager accused of threatening a classmate with a knife at school denied that allegation and said he carries the blade for protection because of the prevalence of school shootings.

The Sandusky Register reports the 16-year-old student from Edison High School in Milan was arrested this week after an argument in the cafeteria.

Sheriff’s records show he told deputies he’s been carrying a knife clipped to his waistband while at school.

A principal said two other students reported that the boy unfolded the knife and brandished it at a classmate. The boy denied that and said he reached toward the knife only to make sure it was still there and concealed.

He’s been charged as a juvenile with aggravated menacing and carrying concealed weapons.

