2 men wounded in shootout in Hermitage, Pa.



Published: Thu, December 8, 2016 @ 12:05 p.m.

HERMITAGE, PA. — Two men were wounded, one critically, after a shootout about 6:30 a.m. today in the parking lot of a Highland Road apartment complex near Dutch Lane.

Police Chief Eric Jewell said in an email the two people involved know each other and the shooting may have been retaliation from an earlier incident.

The person who was critically wounded is being treated at a trauma center, but Jewell did not say where that was.

