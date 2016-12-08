Staff report

COLUMBUS

Separate bills that would restrict the timing of abortions are headed to Gov. John Kasich’s desk.

The Republican-controlled chambers moved Senate Bill 127 and House Bill 493 during the final days of their two-year legislative session.

The governor could sign them both as-is, instituting one ban on abortions about six weeks after conception, when a fetal heartbeat is detected, and another at about 20 weeks, based on whether an unborn child could feel pain.

He also could opt to veto them both outright. Or he could OK one and not the other. HB 493, larger legislation that contains the long-debated Heartbeat Bill language, includes an appropriation, paving the way for Kasich’s line-item veto pen.

In the past, the governor has said repeatedly that he is pro-life, but he wasn’t offering any definitive hints on what he plans to do.

Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan was among those calling on Kasich to veto the legislation.

“Don’t be fooled; this is a ban on virtually all abortions in the state of Ohio. Not only is this dangerous bill a risk to women’s health, it is unconstitutional. ... I will not stand by and allow Ohio to become the most punitive and regressive state in the country when it comes to reproductive health,” he said.

Some opponents of abortion have voiced concerns about the Heartbeat Bill, too, saying court action deeming the law changes unconstitutional could undo other abortion restrictions in place in Ohio.

Ohio Right to Life supported the 20-week ban but remained neutral on the Heartbeat Bill.

Earlier in the week, the Ohio Senate amended HB 493, legislation that initially focused on child abuse and neglect reporting, to include the Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortions within weeks of conception.

Cryshanna Jackson Leftwich, YSU’s director of Women and Gender Studies, expressed opposition, noting the heartbeat bill does not take into account rape, incest, or medical conditions of the mother or the fetus.”

Lindsay Heldreth, president of YSU’s chapter of the National Organization for Women, said, “The bill has the potential to ban abortions after six weeks, which is before most women know they’re pregnant. Additionally, she said, “There is still no consensus amongst scholars and medical professionals as to when life begins. Democratic legislators from the Mahoning Valley, who all voted against both bills, say they doubt either will be ruled constitutional.

“I’ve said it time and time again: The government has no place in making health care decisions for women,” said state Sen. Capri Cafaro of Liberty, D-32nd.

As for the 20-week ban, Cafaro called it “a giant step back for women. We are telling women in Ohio we do not trust them to make decisions about their body. We are telling them we do not care about their health, their feelings or their choices.”

