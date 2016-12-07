YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $30,000 today in municipal court for a man who was arrested on weapons charges the morning who already is on bond for weapons charges.

James Abanathey, 28, of Lauderdale Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Robert Milich on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Officers working a detail at Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority arrested Abanathey about 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Wick Avenue after he ran from traffic stop on Thornton Avenue.

Police retraced his steps and found a .45-caliber handgun next to a fence he climbed over, reports said.

Prosecutors said Abanathey has four arrests for weapons offenses, including two others for being a felon in possession of a firearm. One of those arrests came in September and Abanathey is free on bond in that case.