YOUNGSTOWN — A Hanley Avenue man was taken to the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on a charge of possession of heroin after he was spotted pulling into a vacant lot then driving off.

Reports said officers backing up city firefighters about 7:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cordova Avenue on the North Side saw a car driven by Braylon Black, 21, that drove onto the lot, then left right away.

Officers pulled the car over and found out Black has no license. When they searched the car before it was towed, they found a bag of suspected heroin, reports said.