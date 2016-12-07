SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of World War II veterans in the Cincinnati region are taking part in a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Cincinnati-based The Urology Group is the host. It says participating veterans served in different roles during the war and will share their stories with Princeton High School students. The students are gathering personal accounts of the war for a living history project.

Today's luncheon program at Sharonville Convention Center north of Cincinnati scheduled speakers including University of Cincinnati professor and author Robert Miller and former Cincinnati Reds baseball star George Foster.

Gov. John Kasich ordered flags at half-staff for the day. The anniversary is being marked today with a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where more than 2,300 servicemen died.