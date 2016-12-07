JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Boardman police continue search for internet gambling ring



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 1:47 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police and crime scene unit officers used search warrants today at three business locations looking for suspects and evidence of an illegal internet gambling ring.

Police moved computer and technology equipment from the locations into U-Haul moving vans at the locations.

Police Chief Jack Nichols said the locations were Lucky’s Internet Cafe, 685 Boardman-Canfield Road; Players Lounge in the Boardman Plaza on Boardman-Canfield Road; and Player Skilz Arcade on Market Street south of the Southern Park Mall.

Nichols said this has been a lengthy investigation of the suspected ring that has lasted months.

Officers said they will issue a news release about the search warrants and what they’ve uncovered thus far later today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes