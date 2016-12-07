BOARDMAN — Township police and crime scene unit officers used search warrants today at three business locations looking for suspects and evidence of an illegal internet gambling ring.

Police moved computer and technology equipment from the locations into U-Haul moving vans at the locations.

Police Chief Jack Nichols said the locations were Lucky’s Internet Cafe, 685 Boardman-Canfield Road; Players Lounge in the Boardman Plaza on Boardman-Canfield Road; and Player Skilz Arcade on Market Street south of the Southern Park Mall.

Nichols said this has been a lengthy investigation of the suspected ring that has lasted months.

Officers said they will issue a news release about the search warrants and what they’ve uncovered thus far later today.