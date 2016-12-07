JOBS
Uber wants Pennsylvania to delay rules for driverless cars



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 11:15 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ride-sharing company Uber wants the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to delay policy recommendations that govern the testing of driverless cars.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says Uber, which has been testing the driverless cars in Pittsburgh for weeks, wants PennDOT to wait for legislation to be passed before it attempts to regulate such testing.

PennDOT’s proposed guidelines, which were released Tuesday, would let the state access Uber’s data about how driverless cars perform and dictate where they can be tested in some instances.

A state Senate bill introduced last month appears to differ from the policies PennDOT is proposing. But any action on such a bill would likely be several months away.

