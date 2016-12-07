NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump today announced he has selected Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as the new U.S. ambassador to China.

Trump and Branstad are expected to appear together in Iowa on Thursday.

Meanwhile, In an interview with Time magazine, Trump said he will "work something out" to help immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children and granted work visas by President Barack Obama.

Trump's tough comments on immigrants during the campaign have led to fears among immigrant advocates he will end Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Hundreds of thousands of young immigrants have gained work visas and temporary protection from deportation under the 2012 program.

Trump offered no details in the Time interview but talked much more sympathetically than he had during the campaign. He said, "We're going to work something out that's going to make people happy and proud."