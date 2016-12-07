COLUMBUS

State lawmakers OK’d legislation Wednesday that would prevent communities from raising the minimum wage above state limits, block local ordinances restricting the sale of puppy mill puppies and prohibit sex with animals.

All of those provisions were included in one bill – SB 331 – that passed the Ohio House on a vote of 55-40 and, pending Senate concurrence, would head to Gov. John Kasich for his signature and final enactment.

The legislation was one of a number of bills that moved on the second of two whirlwind days at the Statehouse, as the Ohio House and Senate tried to complete the final work of their two-year session before the end of the week.

Wednesday’s proceedings followed the late-night passage of legislation Tuesday that would ban abortions within weeks of conception; the Heartbeat Bill now heads to Gov. John Kasich’s desk for his consideration.

And lawmakers aren’t yet finished with their lame-duck voting sessions.

The Ohio Senate was set to act late Wednesday night on legislation that would allow concealed firearms on college campuses and in day-care centers and unsecured government facilities.

Today, legislation could move to temporarily reform the state’s unemployment compensation system, block law enforcement from confiscating property without criminal charges and revamp formerly required renewable energy and efficiency standards.

